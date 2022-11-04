Indian men win a first gold

Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghosal fashion a 2-0 win over Kuwait

Sports Bureau
November 04, 2022 15:26 IST

The victorious Indian team. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian men’s team bagged its first-ever gold medal in the Asian team squash championships at Chengdu, South Korea, on Friday, with a facile 2-0 win over Kuwait in the final.

Ramit Tandon won the opening rubber against Ali Alramezi while India’s No. 1 Saurav Ghosal closed out the match with a straight-game win over Ammar Altamimi.

India had won all its Group matches, five in all. India had won the silver in 2021, 2012 & 1981 and has won bronze seven times.

The results (final): India bt Kuwait 2-0 (Ramit Tandon bt Ali Alramezi 11-5, 11-7, 11-4; Saurav Ghosal bt Ammar Altamimi 11-9, 11-2, 11-3).

