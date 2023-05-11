ADVERTISEMENT

Korea dashes India’s hopes in the quarterfinals 

May 11, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

Top seed Korea won both the singles matches without dropping a set to scotch India’s hopes in the quarterfinals of the Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup under-16 tennis tournament in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Thursday.

Moobeeb Kim beat Rethin Pranav 7-6(2), 6-1 in the opening singles. Donghyun Hwang dropped five games in beating Kriish Tyagi in the second match. Korea gave a walkover in the inconsequential doubles.

The second seeded India will play Australia in the positional play-off for the 5-8th places. Kazakhstan, Thailand and Japan were the other teams that made it to the semifinals. All the top four teams qualified for the World Group competition to be staged later in Europe.

The results (quarterfinals):

Korea bt India 2-1 (Moobeeb Kim bt Rethin Pranav 7-6(2), 6-1; Donghyun Hwang bt Kriish Tyagi 6-2, 6-3; Yeonsu Jeong & Moobeeb Kim lost to Aarjun Pandit & Kriish Tyagi w.o.).

