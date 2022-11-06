India beats Mexico in Junior Davis Cup

Sports Bureau NEW DELHI
November 06, 2022 03:06 IST

The Indian team scored a 3-0 victory over Mexico in the positional play-off match in the Junior Davis Cup under-16 World Group tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday.

India will play host Turkey in the match for the 13th place on Sunday.

The Indian team had lost its three league matches against Czech Republic, Italy and Britain. Then, it had lost the positional play-off against Argentina.

The results:

Positional play-off 13-16: India bt Mexico 3-0 (Kriish Tyagi bt Santiago Aponte 6-1, 6-3; Rushil Khosla bt Ignacio Marquinez 6-1, 6-1; Rushil & Vansh Nandal bt Santiago & Ignacio 6-3, 6-3).

