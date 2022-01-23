HockeyMuscat 23 January 2022 02:57 IST
Women’s Asia Cup hockey | India mauls Malaysia
Updated: 23 January 2022 00:13 IST
India took the lead through Vandana Katariya
Holder India thrashed Malaysia 9-0 to start its title defence on an emphatic note at the women’s Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Friday.
India took the lead through Vandana Katariya, who tapped in an open goal.
The Indians earned two penalty corners in quick time, the second of which was brilliantly converted by Deep Grace Ekka.
The result:
India 9 (Vandana Katariya, Deep Grace Ekka, Navneet Kaur 2, Neha Goyal, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Sharmila Devi) bt Malaysia 0.
