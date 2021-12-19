TN thrashes Himachal

KOVILPATTI

19 December 2021 22:39 IST

B. Sathish performed a hat-trick as Tamil Nadu blanked Himachal 6-0 and entered the quarterfinals of the 11th Junior National men’s hockey championship at the SDAT astroturf grounds here on Sunday. After Sathish had given the host a dream start, Manoj Kumar, Aravind and K. Muthukumar helped the team pull away.

The results:

Pool A: Rajasthan 3 (Romit Pal, Ajay, Shivam) bt Chhattisgarh 1 (Sagar Suryawanshi).

Pool B: Uttar Pradesh 11 (Sadanand Tiwari 4, Vishnukanth Singh 2, Uttam Singh 2, Arun Sahani, Amir Ali, Suraj Singh) bt Uttarakhand 0.

Pool D: Chandigarh 7 (Sumit, Inderpal Singh 2, Rahul, Gundeep Singh, Surinder Singh, Rohit) bt Mizoram 0.

Pool F: Tamil Nadu 6 (B. Sathish 3, Manoj Kumar, Aravind, K. Muthukumar) bt Himachal 0; J&K 5 bt Andaman & Nicobar 0 (after Andaman forfeited match).

Pool G: Delhi 4 (Govind Singh Bisht 2, Yogember Rawat 2) bt Manipur 1 (Silheiba Lisham); Puducherry 6 (S. Suriya 2, Vetrivel, Vijayaraj, J. Jayaprathap, T. Manikkavasagan) bt Gujarat 2 (Ajaykumar Baria, Abhay Gupta).

Pool H: Bihar 4 (Subal Kerketta 2, Sanchit Horo, Sachin Dungdung) bt Jharkhand 1 (Denis Kerketta); Assam 2 (Neck Ali, Prasenjit Dev) bt Goa 0.