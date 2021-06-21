Hockey

Rani to lead women’s hockey team

Rani Rampal. | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra
PRESS TRUST OF INDIA New Delhi 21 June 2021 22:39 IST
Updated: 21 June 2021 22:39 IST

India on Monday named striker Rani Rampal as skipper and Deep Grace Ekka and Savita as two vice-captains of the national women’s hockey team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

India announced a 16-member team for the Tokyo Games last week, but refrained from naming the captain.

“It is a huge honour to lead the Indian team at the Olympic Games. In these past years my role as a captain was made easy with teammates who have shared the responsibilities as senior players,” Rani said in a statement issued by Hockey India.

Advertising
Advertising

Under Rani’s captaincy India won the Asia Cup in 2017, a silver medal at the Asian Games in 2018, silver at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy as well as winning the FIH Series Final in 2019.

Comments
More In Sport Hockey
Hockey
sport
Read more...