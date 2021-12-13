Punjab makes the quarterfinals in style

PUNE

13 December 2021 23:34 IST

Beats Andhra 7-1 in Hockey India senior men’s National championship

Punjab became the first team to enter the quarterfinals of the Hockey India senior men’s National championship after beating Andhra Pradesh 7-1 on Monday.

Punjab remained unbeaten in Pool D which had been reduced to three teams after Andaman and Nicobar failed to turn up, for the championship.

With six points, Punjab qualified for the knock-out stage, while Andhra Pradesh bowed out.

Unbeaten Karnataka and Chandigarh stayed on course for quarterfinal berths after registering their second wins.

Karnataka downed Puducherry 4-1 in Pool C, while Chandigarh beat Manipur 1-0 in Pool E.

The results:

Pool C: Karnataka bt Puducherry 4-1; Pool D: Punjab bt Andhra Pradesh 7-1; Pool E: Chandigarh bt Manipur 1-0.