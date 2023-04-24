ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan, China to participate in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Chennai

April 24, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The tournament will be held from August 3 to August 12

Sports Bureau

Pakistan's Ammad Butt (R) and India's Shamsher Singh (2L) fight for the ball during the men's field hockey third place match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Championship Trophy tournament in Dhaka on December 22, 2021. | Photo Credit: AFP

In a major development, Pakistan and China have confirmed their participation in the 7th Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament to be held at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here from August 3 to 12.

Confirming the news, J. Sekar Manoharan, president of the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu told The Hindu here on April 24, “Since there were doubts expressed by the media on the two teams (China and Pakistan) participation, we are happy to inform that they have sent their confirmation.”

