National Games | Haryana hammers Gujarat in women’s hockey

M. R. Praveen Chandran Rajkot
October 02, 2022 22:01 IST

Defending champion Haryana hammered Gujarat 30-1 in a Group A match in the women’s hockey event of the 36th National Games at the Dhyanchand hockey stadium here on Sunday.

The floodgates opened in the second minute as Haryana warmed up for tougher matches by pumping in 12 goals at half-time. Haryana scored nine goals each in the second and third quarters to complete the resounding win. National champion Odisha came back from behind to beat a spirited challenge from Uttar Pradesh 3-2 in another Group A match in the women’s section. In Group B, Punjab picked off Karnataka 6-1 while Jharkhand withstood a late rally from Madhya Pradesh to win 4-2.

National runners-up Tamil Nadu men started the campaign on a winning note in Group B with a 3-0 win over Jharkhand. In the same pool, Karnataka recovered from an early goal to beat Uttar Pradesh 4-2.

The results

Men: Group B: Tamil Nadu bt Jharkhand 3-0; Karntaka bt Uttar Pradesh 4-2.

Women: Group A: Haryana bt Gujarat 30-1, Odisha bt Uttar Pradesh 3-2.

Group B: Punjab bt Karnataka 6-1; Jharkhand bt Madhya Pradesh 4-2.

