Malaysia tour will help us improve in key areas: Savita

Bengaluru

01 April 2019 20:59 IST

An 18-member women’s hockey team will play a five-match series against Malaysia, starting April 4

India hockey team skipper Savita on Monday said the Malaysia tour will help the team improve on key areas ahead of the Olympic qualifiers, slated to be held later this year. An 18-member women’s hockey team will play a five-match series against Malaysia, starting April 4.

‘Confidence’

“Earlier this year, we played in Spain where we did well against the hosts and Ireland. We will carry the same confidence into Malaysia and look to improve on key areas which we felt needed to be worked on after analysing our performance in Spain,” Savita said.

“Whatever we are doing now is all part of the preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifying event later this year and we are looking to improve as a team as well as our individual performance,” explained Savita.

Going into the tour with some key players missing due to injuries such as experienced striker Rani, midfielder Namita Toppo and dragflicker Gurjit Kaur, Savita said the tour will be a good platform for the youngsters to step up and make use of the opportunity.

“I think we have good depth in the team now with quite a few talented youngsters who have had good international exposure. They know what is required at this level and are aware of their individual responsibilities.

“This will be a good tour for them to show their capabilities so that they will stand a chance to make the team for the all important 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualifying event this year,” she said.