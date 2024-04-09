Hockey | India eyes cohesive effort to keep five-Test hockey series alive against Australia

April 09, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - Perth

The Indian men's hockey team would aim for a cohesive effort to avoid a hat-trick of losses when it takes on a formidable Australia in the third Test of the five-match series in Perth on April 10.

The Indians were drubbed 1-5 and 2-4 by Australia in the first two matches of the series, which is a part of preparations for this year's Paris Olympics for both the sides.

The tour is of huge significance for India as it will provide valuable inputs about the areas to improve to chief coach Craig Fulton.

And the first two matches have already done that as the Indian defence was put under continuous pressure by quick turnovers by the Kookaburras.

The Indian defence, led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh, did not have the best days in the first two games as it wilted when put under pressure and conceded both penalty corners and soft field goals.

The lack of ideas from the forwards inside the opposition circle is another area the Indians would need to address.

The likes of Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh and Sukhjeet need to make use of the chances they get if they are to outplay a strong side like Australia.

The Indian mid-field, however, has been decent so far.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh has been the backbone of the mid-field, which combined well with the strikers, to create plenty of opportunities.

India coach Fulton was expected to try different strategies during the tour and he already started that which was evident in the last two games.

From short and brisk passing hockey using the flanks to counter-attacking moves, all these gameplans were on full display from the Indians in the two games.

The Indians also used long aerial lobs from the deep to build attacks but failed to breach a resolute Australian defence.

With a world renowned drag-flicker in skipper Harmanpreet, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay and Amit Rohidas in the rank, India boast of a potent force in penalty corners and all their three goals in the tour came from set pieces.

But Fulton would be expecting more direct strikes from his penalty corner specialists.

The fourth match of the series will be played here on April 12 followed by the final games on April 13.

