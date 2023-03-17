ADVERTISEMENT

Hardik, Savita are Players of The Year at Hockey India’s annual awards

March 17, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Former India captain and Olympian Gurbux Singh was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award

Uthra Ganesan

Manpreet Singh being honoured during the Hockey India’s 5th Annual Awards function, in New Delhi, on March 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hardik Singh and Savita Punia walked away with the Balbir Singh Sr. Award for the Player of the Year 2022 and ₹25 lakh each at the fifth Hockey India annual awards here on Friday.

The awards, held after a gap of three years — initially due to Covid-19 and then administrative issues within the federation — saw the entire Indian team — men, women, senior and junior — in attendance along with legends of the game.

Former India captain and Olympian Gurbux Singh was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award. Total prize money in excess of ₹2.7 crores was awarded across the two years.

The winners: 2021:Lifetime Achievement Award (₹30 lakh): Amit Singh Bakshi.

Player of the Year (Men, ₹25 lakh): Harmanpreet Singh.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju honours hockey player Sreejesh at Hockey India’s 5th Annual Awards, in New Delhi, on March 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Player of the Year (Women, ₹25 lakh): Savita.

2022: Lifetime Achievement Award (₹30 lakh): Gurbux Singh.

Player of the Year (Men, ₹25 lakh): Hardik Singh.

Player of the Year (Women, ₹25 lakh): Savita.

Upcoming Player of the Year (Men, ₹10 lakh): Uttam Singh.

Upcoming Player of the Year (Women, ₹10 lakh): Mumtaz Khan.

Forward of the Year (₹5 lakh): Vandana Katariya.

Midfielder of the Year (₹5 lakh): Sushila Chanu.

Defender of the Year (₹5 lakh): Harmanpreet Singh.

Goalkeeper of the Year (₹5 lakh): Krishan B. Pathak.

Award for Invaluable Contribution (₹5 lakh): Pritam Siwach.

President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement (₹5 lakh): Hockey Ace Foundation.

President Award for Umpire/Umpire Manager (₹2.5 lakh): Gurinder Singh Sangha.

President Award for Technical Official (₹2.5 lakh): Mohd Mogul Muneer.

Other awards: FIH Men’s Player of the Year (₹10 lakh): Harmanpreet Singh.

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year (Men, ₹5 lakh): P.R. Sreejesh.

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year (Women, ₹5 lakh): Savita.

FIH Coach of the Year (Women, ₹5 lakh): Janneke Schopman.

FIH Rising Star of the Year (Women, ₹5 lakh): Mumtaz Khan.

300 international caps (₹3 lakh): Manpreet Singh.

250 international caps (₹2.5 lakh): Rani.

200 international caps (₹2 lakh): Mandeep Singh.

200 international caps (₹2 lakh): Navjot Kaur.

150 international caps (₹1.5 lakh): Harmanpreet Singh.

Umpire in 150 internationals (₹1.5 lakh): Javed Shaikh.

100 international caps (₹1 lakh): Neha.

100 international caps (₹1 lakh): Navneet Kaur.

100 international caps (₹1 lakh): Lalremsiami.

Goal in debut match (₹1 lakh): Karthi Selvam.

Top scorer in Pro League 2021-22 (₹1 lakh): Harmanpreet Singh

Best Goalkeeper at Nations Cup (women, ₹1 lakh): Savita.

Top scorer at Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 (₹1 lakh): Shardanand Tiwari.

