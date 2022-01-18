FIH introduces new penalty corner rule

Lausanne

Defenders can keep wearing protective face gear within the 23m area

In a bid to make the sport more safer for its athletes, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has allowed players defending penalty corners to keep their protective equipment on even after the ball goes outside the striking circle, but must remove them at the first opportunity inside the 23m area.

Earlier, the players defending penalty corners were bound to remove their protective equipment immediately inside the circle once the flick was executed.

But the FIH has tweaked its Rule 4.2, which relates to removal of penalty corner protective equipment.

“Rule 4.2 has been changed to allow for defending players using Penalty Corner protective equipment to continue to play the ball outside the circle after an interception during the taking of a penalty corner. Players can now continue to run with the ball while keeping their protective equipment on but they must remove that same equipment immediately after, at the first opportunity to do so and always inside the 23m area,” FIH Sport Director and double-Olympian Jon Wyatt said in a statement.

Focus

“No player using PC protective equipment can play the ball outside the 23m area at any time. This has been introduced to protect athlete safety so that the focus can be on the ball and the play, and not on removing protective equipment during a pressurised defensive situation.

“It was trialled in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar in December 2021, and received unanimous support from coaches, athletes and officials.”

Aerial balls

The FIH has also made another significant rule change, which relates to aerial balls.

Previously, intercepting a falling aerial ball was considered to be illegitimate but now the FIH has granted relaxation to players in this regard.

“Rule 9.10 was changed to allow for the playing of what is commonly referred to as Aerial Balls. The previous text did not cover for the possibility for players to safely intercept a falling ball, which is now seen as both legitimate and positive to the development of the game.

“Aerial Balls will continue to be closely monitored by all stake-holders so that player safety can be maintained,” Wyatt, a former England international, said.

The FIH Rules of Hockey have come into effect from January 1 at the international level.

“National Associations have discretion to decide the date of their implementation at National level, based on their domestic seasons,” Wyatt said.