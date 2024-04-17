ADVERTISEMENT

Every practice, drill will count from now on, says Harmanpreet on 100 days countdown of Paris Games

April 17, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on Wednesday said with 100 days left for the Paris Olympics, every day, every practice and every drill will count towards building momentum to shine at the biggest sporting stage.

Last edition's bronze medallist India are currently placed sixth in the world, but Harmanpreet said they are hungry to improve upon their Tokyo result in Paris.

The star drag-flicker's comments came following India's dismal show in the recent tour of Australia, where they were whitewashed 0-5 by the hosts.

"We just returned from the intense Australia tour. After a short break, we will hit the grind again. With only 100 days to go until the Paris Olympics, the excitement in the team is growing," Harmanpreet said in a Hockey India release.

"The unity of our team continues to grow, fuelled by our shared goal to clinch the gold medal. Craig Fulton, our chief coach, keeps us on track with the Olympics countdown in our weekly schedule.

"Every day counts, every practice, every drill — it's all about building towards that moment on the Olympic stage. All in all, we're hungry, we're focused, and we're ready to shine," he added.

India qualified for the Paris Olympics by winning gold medal in last year's Hangzhou Asian Games.

India vice-captain Hardik Singh said the need of the hour is to iron out the grey areas before the Paris Games.

"The Australia Tests highlighted the areas that we need to improve, and upon our return to camp, we aim to make sure that we iron out any remaining issues well in time for the Paris 2024 Olympics," he said.

"We will give our best on each of the 100 remaining days to make sure that our pursuit for the gold medal at the Olympics is successful," he added.

In Paris Olympics, India are clubbed alongside defending champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland in Pool B.

India will play their opener against New Zealand on July 27.

Related Topics

Hockey

