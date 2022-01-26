Asia Cup | India enters semifinal, books World Cup spot

A romp: The Indians scored at will against a hapless Singapore.

Gurjit stars in 9-1 win over Singapore

Gurjit Kaur’s hat-trick and a brace each by Monika and Jyoti powered defending champion India to a 9-1 win over Singapore and helped the team qualify for the semifinals of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Monday.

In the semifinals on Wednesday, Pool A runner-up India will take on Pool B leader Korea, while Pool A topper Japan will meet Pool B runner-up China. The final is scheduled for Thursday. The top four teams have qualified for this year’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Spain and Netherlands.

Gurjit converted two penalty corners and also scored a field goal (8th, 37th, 48th), while Monika (6th, 17th) and Jyoti (43rd, 58th) scored two field goals each.

Vandana Katariya (8th) and Mariana Kujur (10th) were the other scorers.