April 01, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

Former Asian Games athlete and a torchbearer at 1982 Delhi edition, Deanna Syme Tewari, passed away in Dubai last Saturday. She was 85.

Deanna Syme represented the erstwhile Mysore State, for whom she won the long jump gold at the 1957 National Athletics Championship and at the 1958 National Games.

She represented India at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta and was a torch bearer – alongside hockey icon (late) Balbir Singh Sr. – at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.