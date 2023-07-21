Forest Flame, Julio, White Roses, Rapidus, Silver Canyon and Forty Niner shine

July 21, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Forest Flame, Julio, White Roses, Rapidus, Silver Canyon and Forty Niner shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (July 21).

Outer sand:

600m: Roman Spirit (Khurshad) 44.5. Easy. Stunning Art (rb) 45. In fine trim. Blackstone (rb) 44. Worked well. Multisided (rb), Kallania (Arul) 43. Former finished distance ahead.

1000m: Jersey Legend (Arvind K) 1-13, 600/43. Moved well. Palomino (S. Shareef), Indian Blues (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Truth (S. John) 1-12, 600/43.5. In fine nick.

1200m: Forty Niner (Arul) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Altair (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Samachar (Salman K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Phoenix Surprise (Arvind K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well. Irish Rockstar (Arul) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Maintains form.

1400m: Bellator (Aliyar) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim. West Brook (P. Trevor) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. white Roses (Akshay K) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Moved fluently. Julio (P. Trevor) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Silver Canyon (Akshay K) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A fine display. Rapidus (Akshay K) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased. Grace (Hindu S), Super Stride (Hasib) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1400m: Lex Luthor (Indrajeet), Super Ruffian (S. Shareef) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished four lengths ahead. Kensington Court (Salman K), Greeley (Likith) 1-38, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished distance ahead.

