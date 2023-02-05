ADVERTISEMENT

Valencia's Paulista suspended 2 games for foul on Vinícius

February 05, 2023 04:06 am | Updated February 04, 2023 10:44 pm IST - New Delhi

AP

Valencia’s Brazilian defender Gabriel Paulista (right) fouls Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista will miss two games for his dangerous foul of Vinícius Júnior after the Spanish soccer federation's disciplinary committee added another game to his suspension.

Paulista kicked at Vinícius' legs after the Brazil forward got past him with the ball in the 72nd minute of Madrid's 2-0 win over Valencia on Thursday. The kick sent Vinicius hard to the ground and earned the center back a direct red card. A scuffle between the teams followed.

Vinícius scored on a breakaway earlier.

Valencia coach Voro González said Paulista's hard foul “wasn't correct.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Paulista will miss Sunday's game versus Girona in La Liga and the following round's match against Athletic Bilbao.

The 14th-placed Valencia fired coach Gennaro Gattuso on Monday.

Paulista apologized in a message posted on his Instagram account.

“I accept the criticism and the red card,” Paulista wrote.

“I am a physical player, but also a noble one. I respect Vinícius and it was never my intention to harm him. We are struggling a lot in this great club, going through a difficult period and emotions are running high.

“Sometimes it is impossible to control one's emotions. I lost control and I sincerely ask for forgiveness.”

Vinícius was not injured and practiced on Friday for his team's game at Mallorca on Sunday.

Madrid is in second place, five points behind leader Barcelona.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US