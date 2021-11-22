Spurs fight back to win

Manchester

22 November 2021 23:35 IST

Inter gets statement result against Napoli

Tottenham needed a second-half fightback to launch Antonio Conte’s reign in charge with a 2-1 win over Leeds on Sunday in the Premier League.

A severely depleted Leeds remains just two points above the relegation zone after threatening to spoil Conte’s first home league game since he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo.

The results:

Advertising

Advertising

Premier League: Tottenham 2 (Hojbjerg 58, Reguilon 69) bt Leeds 1 (James 44).

La Liga: Getafe 4 (Olivera 7, Cuenca 60, Unal 81, Mata 90) bt Cadiz 0.

Granada 1 (Suarez 34) lost to Real Madrid 4 (Asensio 19, Nacho 25, Vincius 56, Mendy 76).

Elche 0 lost to Real Betis 3 (Juanmi 12, Willian Jose 24-pen, Fekir 27); Real Sociedad 0 drew with Valencia 0.

Serie A: Bologna 0 lost to Venezia 1 (Okereke 61); Genoa 0 lost to Roma 2 (Afena-Gyan 82, 90+4); Inter Milan 3 (Calhanoglu 25-pen, Perisic 44, Martinez 61) bt Napoli 2 (Zielinski 17, Mertens 79).

Salernitana 0 lost to Sampdoria 2 (Di Tacchio 40-og, Candreva 43); Sassuolo 2 (Scamacca 37, Berardi 52-pen) drew with Cagliari 2 (Keita 40, Joao Pedro 56-pen).

Bundesliga: Freiburg 0 lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Lindstrom 34, Kostic 43).

Mainz 1 (Burkardt 41) drew with Cologne 1 (Ozcan 47).