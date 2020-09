Kolkata

02 September 2020 23:04 IST

CM Mamata Banerjee plays active role, says club should be in ISL

East Bengal announced Shree Cement as its new investor here on Wednesday, a development which will help it tide over financial problems and hope for a chance to play in the country’s top league — ISL.

East Bengal’s new investor has agreed to keep both its emblem and colours.

