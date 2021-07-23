Shock defeats for France, Argentina

Hat-trick hero: Richarlison scores Brazil’s, and his, third against Germany.

Spain held by Eygpt; Richarlison hat-trick for Brazil

France’s Olympic men’s soccer campaign got off to a disastrous start when it was thrashed 4-1 by Mexico while Argentina suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Australia as the group stage kicked off on Thursday.

Richarlison, meanwhile, smashed a hat-trick as Brazil decimated Germany 4-2.

Important results: Group A: Mexico 4 (Vega 47, Cordova 55, Antuna 80, Aguirre 90+1) bt France 1 (Gignac 69-pen); Japan 1 (Kubo 71) bt South Africa 0.

Group C: Egypt 0 drew with Spain 0; Argentina 0 lost to Australia 2 (Wales 14, Tilio 80).

Group D: Brazil 4 (Richarlison 7, 22, 30, Paulinho 90+4) bt Germany 2 (Amiri 57, Ache 83).