Serie A: 50% capacity for new season

Rome

07 August 2021 05:48 IST

The presidents of the Italian Football Federation and Serie A have welcomed the decision to allow vaccinated crowds of up to 50% capacity into stadiums when the seaon starts on August 21.

The Italian government has altered rules to allow a ‘checkerboard’ seating pattern at stadiums, with a one free seat between each spectator. Previously, regulations allowed 50% capacity crowds but enforced a one-metre distance between fans, which logistically meant that most stadiums could only be filled to around 30% capacity.

Only holders of the ‘Green Pass’, who are vaccinated against COVID-19, will be allowed to attend matches, while the maximum capacity allowed at indoor sporting venues has risen from 25 to 35%.

