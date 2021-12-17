SAFF U-19 women’s football championship | India suffers first loss

Dhaka

Goes down to Bangladesh

India lost by a solitary goal to hosts Bangladesh for its first defeat in the SAFF U-19 women’s football championship here on Friday.

India had earlier registered comfortable victories over Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Shamsunnahar's seventh minute strike from the penalty spot made the difference between the two sides.

The match began with both teams going hard from the first whistle as Bangladesh looked to make the most of its physical prowess and pressed the Indian defenders high up the pitch.

The first opportunity of the game went to Bangladesh, which was awarded a penalty in the seventh minute which was converted by Shamsunnahar.

India got an excellent opportunity to restore parity in the 40th minute when Sumati Kumari passed a ball to Mariyammal whose left-footer went straight into the hands of Bangladesh goalie Rupna.

India next plays Nepal in its last match on Sunday and a victory in that game will assure it a place in the final.