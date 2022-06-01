Redbird Capital to buy Italy’s AC Milan for a reported €1.2 billion

AC Milan players celebrate their 2021-22 Serie A title triumph | Photo Credit: AFP

June 01, 2022 14:42 IST

The new Italian football champions AC Milan have a new owner after RedBird Capital Partners bought a controlling stake in the club for a reported €1.2 billion

U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital Partners has agreed a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) deal to buy Italian football champions AC Milan, the club said on Wednesday, while current owners Elliott Advisors UK Limited will retain a minority investment.

The transition to new ownership will take place over the summer, with an expected closing of the deal no later than September, the club statement added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milan have just won the Italian Serie A league title for the first time in 11 years.

“We are honoured to be a part of AC Milan’s illustrious history and are excited to play a role in the club’s next chapter as it returns to its rightful place at the very top of Italian, European and world football,” RedBird founder and managing partner Gerry Cardinale said in a statement.

RedBird is already an investor in Fenway Sports Group, the owner of Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox baseball team. RedBird also has a controlling stake in French soccer club Toulouse.

“RedBird’s investment philosophy and track record in team ownership has shown that football clubs can be successful on the pitch and sustainable off it,” Mr. Cardinale added.