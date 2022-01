London

16 January 2022 22:38 IST

Decision comes after a string of losses for the club

Rafael Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday after just eight months in charge of the struggling Premier League club.

The Spaniard paid the price for a dismal run of nine defeats in last 13 league matches, culminating in a 2-1 loss at lowly Norwich on Saturday

