ADVERTISEMENT

Premier League 2022/23 | Arsenal routs Everton 4-0, moves 5 points clear at the top

March 02, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Arsenal extended its lead in the Premier League to five points by beating Everton 4-0 with Gabriel Martinelli scoring two of the goals in one of his team’s biggest wins of the season

AP

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s third goal during the Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal extended its lead in the Premier League to five points by beating Everton 4-0 on Wednesday, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring two of the goals in one of his team’s biggest wins of the season.

Everton stunned the leaders with a 1-0 win at home on Feb. 4 but couldn’t reproduce those exploits at Emirates Stadium, where Bukayo Saka put Arsenal in front with a rising shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle in the 40th minute.

The England winger turned provider in the first minute of first-half stoppage time by plucking the ball off the toes of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye to play in Martinelli, who delivered a low finish.

Martin Odegaard converted a cut-back from Leandro Trossard in the 71st and Martinelli added a fourth in the 80th to complete a dominant performance from Mikel Arteta’s team, which has now played the same number of games — 25 from a total of 38 — as second-place Manchester City.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of margin of victory, only the 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in October bettered this result for Arsenal, which has won three straight games to get over a blip where the team collected just one point from a possible nine — including a loss to City.

“It’s a statement that we’re here and want to continue to do this,” said Arteta, whose team is bidding to win the league for the first time since 2004.

Arteta said the key to the win was Saka’s opening goal, which came just as Arsenal and its fans were getting frustrated against an Everton team that was defending in numbers and hitting on the counterattack.

“Once we scored the first goal, the game unlocked,” Arteta said. “We needed a magic moment and Bukayo produced that. After that, we grew and deserved to win the game.”

Everton stayed in the relegation zone in third-to-last place and has lost three of its last four games under recently hired manager Sean Dyche. The Merseyside club has played one more game than the rest of the teams in relegation danger.

“We’re not naive,” Dyche said. “I knew it wasn’t all rosy when I came. There’s plenty of work to do, I know that. Every game is a big game. I’ve told the players that. We’re not a million miles away from the previous performances.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US