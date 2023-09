September 11, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Rome

Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended after a doping control detected the banned substance testosterone, Italian anti-doping authorities (NADO) told AFP on Monday.

The Italian press reported that the doping test was taken on the opening day of the Italian Serie A season, during which the 30-year-old did not play.

