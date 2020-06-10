‘Not irresponsible to restart La Liga’, says Frederic Kanout

Frederic Kanoute, La Liga ambassador.

NEW DELHI

10 June 2020 22:44 IST

Kanoute says fans can’t wait to watch football

Sans fans, the electric atmosphere in the ground may be missing when LaLiga resumes, but Sevilla’s erstwhile star Frederic Kanoute was confident that the professional footballers knew their responsibility and would “deliver”.

In a video conference with the Indian media from London, LaLiga ambassador Kanoute said that the “Fans can’t wait to watch football,” after the long spell of lockdown.

“Not all the fans are going to watch all the games,” he said, when asked about the possibility of too much football, with 110 matches packed into six weeks.

He felt that the home advantage may have been minimised for teams, but said that it could open ways to enjoy and analyse the matches in a different perspective for the fans.

With five substitutions to be allowed instead of three, Kanoute said that it was a “good and clever” move that would give more options for the coaches.

Tip of the iceberg

He viewed racism in football as a mere tip of the iceberg.

Kanoute was categorical that, “it is not irresponsible to restart La Liga,” as all protocols were being meticulously followed, and added that finances played a big role in society.