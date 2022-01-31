Naorem Roshan does it for Bengaluru FC against Kerala Blasters

31 January 2022 03:42 IST

Win takes Bengaluru side to joint third

Naorem Roshan’s goal helped Bengaluru FC (BFC) defeat Kerala Blasters (KB) 1-0 in the Indian Super League at Tilak Maidan Stadium (Vasco) on Sunday.

In the 56th minute, KB’s Lalthathanga Khawlhring committed a foul outside the box.

Roshan stepped up to take the free kick, and belted a left-footed shot past the wall and into the net.

The win brought BFC level on points with third-placed KB, though KB has played two matches fewer.

KB had a chance to level the score late in the game, when Jorge Diaz threaded a fine pass to Adrian Luna. BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, back in the starting eleven after missing the previous fixture, made a great save to thwart the effort.

BFC’s Udanta Singh, who scored a brace in the last outing, made incisive runs. His link play with Sunil Chhetri kept the KB defence on its toes, even if the duo could not find the goal.

BFC’s tall forward Prince Ibara was a threat in the air, using headers to create chances.

The result: BFC 1 (Naorem Roshan 56) bt Kerala Blasters 0.