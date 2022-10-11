Messi to headline Maradona 'match for peace' ahead of World Cup

In addition to Lionel Messi, former Brazilian star Ronaldinho, Italian World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon and Roma's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho confirmed their presence

AFP Rome
October 11, 2022 08:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File picture of Argentina’s Lionel Messi | Photo Credit: Reuters

Lionel Messi will headline a star-studded lineup for a 'match for peace' in tribute to fellow Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona on November 14 in Rome, organisers announced on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Messi, former Brazilian star Ronaldinho, Italian World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon and Roma's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho confirmed their presence in a video published by the WEPLAYFORPEACE platform for the third edition of the "match for peace" organised by a Foundation created by Pope Francis.

The video was uploaded on October 10, to signify 10/10, in tribute to the number 10 jersey worn by Maradona during his career. His nickname was 'el ultimo Diez' (the last 10).

Former World Cup winner Maradona died aged 60 of heart failure in November 2020.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The match will take place on November 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, less than a week before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app