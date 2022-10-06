Lionel Messi says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will ‘surely’ be his last

AFP
October 06, 2022

Lionel Messi. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said on Thursday that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will “surely” be the last of his career. 

“It’s my last World Cup, surely. I feel good physically, I was able to do a very good pre-season this year, which I couldn’t do last year. It was essential to get to where I am, with a good state of mind and a lot of hope,” the 35-year-old told ESPN-Argentina.

Messi made his international debut in 2007 and has since won 164 caps for Argentina.

