Manvir helps India share honours with Oman

Pulling level: Manvir’s header made it 1-1 in the 55th minute.

DUBAI

25 March 2021 22:54 IST

Amrinder pulls off quite a few saves

India made a fine comeback in the second half to hold Oman 1-1 in a friendly here on Thursday.

India conceded a goal in the 43rd minute as Chinglensana Singh’s clearance crossed the goalline after hitting goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

Manvir Singh scored the equaliser in the 55th minute to help India pull off a rare draw against Oman. India head coach Igor Stimac handed debuts to 10 players. Oman squandered a penalty in the 27th minute after Rowlin Borges committed a foul on Abdul Aziz Al Gheilani inside the box.

However, Oman scored when Al Aghbari sent a low cross which Amrinder could not collect cleanly. The ball hit Chinglensana and went in. India equalised five minutes before the hour mark when Bipin Singh’s superb cross from the right flank which was headed home by Manvir.

Oman pressed hard for the winner but Amrinder was solid under the bar, effecting fine saves in the 63rd and 65th minutes.

The result: Oman 1 (Chinglensana 43-og) drew with India 1 (Manvir 55).