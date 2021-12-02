Lothar Matthaus.

Reiterating his reservations on Lionel Messi being preferred over Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski for the Ballon d’Or award, German great Lothar Matthaus said the latter should at least be considered for the next FIFA World Player of the Year.

“Lewandowski was the best player in 2021 but we have to respect the decision of the people who gave Messi the Ballon d’Or. We have to congratulate Messi in all fairness but, for me, it was a wrong decision.

“I am a fan of Messi and he was the best player in the last 15 years. But this year Lewandowski was the No. 1 for me in Europe and the world,” said Matthaus at an interaction with select media, hosted by Sony Ten2, ahead of the Bundesliga Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund on December 4.

“Next year, when FIFA selects the world player of the year, Lewandowski should win because what he has contributed to football is incomparable. He was the complete player. He not only scored goals as a striker, but also took a lot of additional responsibilities in both attack and defence,” said Matthaus.

The legendary German felt that though the pandemic caused a lot of damage to football, the sport will emerge stronger.

“Let’s hope that we can live a normal life soon. The sport will always be determined by how we live our lives and the pandemic has altered the way we see it now. I am trying to be positive about everything.

“I believe the political leaders and the medical professionals will be able to contribute positively and ensure football is able to overcome the adverse effects of the pandemic,” said Matthaus.