K.P. Sunny passes away

K.P. Sunny.

KOCHI

24 December 2021 21:58 IST

K.P. Sunny, the senior vice-president of the Kerala Football Association and its former secretary, passed away in Thrissur on Friday. He was 77.

He had been the KFA secretary for eight years till 2011 and before that was the State association’s treasurer.

“He was a very good mentor and advisor for me. When I took over as the secretary in 2011, I was very young, he was very helpful,” said P. Anikumar, general secretary, KFA, on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

“He was also a former chairman of the All-India Football Federation’s Players Status Committee.

“He had organised many national and international tournaments. I think he played football at the local level but I don’t know much about his achievements in the State or national level.”