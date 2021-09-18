Kauko included in ATK MB squad for AFC Cup

KOLKATA

18 September 2021 01:30 IST



ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Lopez Habas announced the squad for the AFC Cup inter-regional semifinal against FC Nasaf to be played in Qarshi in Uzbekistan on September 22.

The names were announced after the players underwent a series of screening tests at Dubai, where ATK MB is currently camping.

Habas brought in a few changes in the squad that participated in the group league stage. Joni Kauko, the midfielder who was a member of the Finland side that played the Euro 2020, has been included along with the two wingers, Michael Soosairaj and Prabir Das.

Habas is looking to have the best available selection against FC Nasaf, which will be a very strong opponent to beat at home.

According to information made available by the team, Habas is hoping that Kauko will use his big-league experience to inspire ATK MB to produce the right game and overcome its formidable opposition.

Keeping this in mind, Habas has experimented with the team in various ways while pointing out the opponent's strengths and weaknesses to his players in the last six days at the Dubai camp.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwer.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi.

Midfielders: Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Prabir Das, M. Soosairaj, Bidyananda Singh, Engson Singh, Sekh Sahil, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Abhishek Dhananjay.

Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri.