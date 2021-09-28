Kante to miss clash with Juventus due to COVID-19

Setback: N’Golo Kante’s positive test is another blow for Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel as the defending champion has many other influential players on the injured list.

United skipper Maguire laid low with injury; Barca’s Koeman may not risk Fati

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante will not be involved in Wednesday’s Champions League group game at Juventus after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday.

Kante’s positive test is another blow for Tuchel as the defending champion is also without winger Christian Pulisic, midfielder Mason Mount and full back Reece James due to injuries.

Juventus has struggled to get going after Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United and the Italian side sits 10th in Serie A but Tuchel said he expects it to recover under Massimiliano Allegri.

In another development, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will be sidelined for a few weeks with a calf injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday ahead of its group game against Villarreal.

United will also be without right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka after he was sent off during the 2-1 defeat by Young Boys in its Champions League opener.

Wednesday’s matches:

Benfica v Barcelona, Bayern Munich v Dynamo Kyiv, Atalanta v Young Boys, Manchester United v Villarreal, FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lille, VfL Wolfsburg v Sevilla, Zenit St. Petersburg v Malmo, Juventus v Chelsea.