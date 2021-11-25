Juventus up against free-scoring Atalanta

Milan

25 November 2021 22:38 IST

Free-scoring Atalanta is the last team Juventus needs to be facing after its season went from bad to worse in midweek following its worst-ever defeat in European Cup competition at Chelsea.

Sitting eighth in Serie A after six wins from 13 matches, Juve trails league leader Napoli by 11 points, with the return of Massimiliano Allegri as head coach not going as planned.

Champion Inter is also preparing for a tough encounter on Saturday as it travels to promoted Venezia, which has won it last two league matches.

AC Milan, level on 32 points with Napoli at the top of the table, welcomes Sassuolo to the San Siro on Sunday.

Inconsistent Lazio

Napoli hosts an inconsistent Lazio later on Sunday, where it will have to do without top goalscorer Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian had surgery on his cheekbone and eye socket after he sustained fractures in the 3-2 defeat by Inter Milan last weekend.