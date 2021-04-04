IWL play-offs postponed

New Delhi

04 April 2021 22:51 IST

The upcoming play-off matches of the Indian Women's League (IWL) have been postponed owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Sunday. The matches were scheduled to be held here from April 7 onwards.

The AIFF said it arrived at the decision after an “internal discussion and communication with the clubs and State associations”.

Delhi, the venue for the play-offs, recorded over 3500 cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

