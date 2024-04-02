ISL | Vukomanovic working out ways to keep players fit and fresh as Kerala Blasters takes on East Bengal

April 02, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The many injuries in the team and the hot weather have posed problems for the Kerala Blasters this season, and the tight ISL schedule has only added to Ivan Vukomanovic’s headache. And as the Blasters meet East Bengal at the Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday, coach Vukomanovic will be working out strategies to keep his players fresh for the matches ahead and the playoffs.

“Before we left for Jamshedpur (for the March 30 match against Jamshedpur FC), we were sitting and saying…next two weeks we have four games, four training sessions and 10 flights. So you think, how do you refresh and rest players so that they are capable of coming to the pitch, whether home and away, and perform, get victories. This is my concern as a coach,” said Vukomanovic here on Tuesday.

“So probably tomorrow you have to rotate… at least five or six players you have to leave on the bench and bring in others because a couple of hours after the game, we need to fly to Guwahati (for the April 6 game against NorthEast United).

The good news is the team’s star Adrian Luna is back to training, after his injury and surgery, which offers hope that he could come later for the crucial matches.

Blasters (30 points), fifth in the 12-team ISL table, had beaten East Bengal (currently 11th with 18 points) 2-1 when they last met on November 4.

