April 14, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Kolkata

The League winner’s Shield will be up for grabs in the final fixture of ISL-10 season’s round-robin engagements where Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to depose the current leader Mumbai City FC to claim the pride of place.

To achieve this, Bagan will be banking on its strong home support and erase the unfavourable record against one of the most formidable outfits in terms of form and composition.

The records hold MCFC a clear favourite as Bagan has never been able to beat the former in the eight ISL meetings so far (Mumbai City won six matches while the remaining two ended in draws).

The Mariners need to conquer this psychological demon as it aims to win its maiden League Shield.

MCFC, leading the standings with 47 points from 21 matches, only needs a draw to claim the crown. MBSG, with 45 points from 21 games, needs a win to overtake MCFC and reverse the heartbreak of the 2020-21 season where the Mumbai outfit walked away 2-0 winner in the fight for the Shield.

“It will be a good match as two of the best teams will be vying for the Shield. You cannot expect to get a goal in the very first minute but one thing I have learnt is that over-thinking is not a good thing and we need to be patient and calm and play our game,” said Mohun Bagan’s midfield marshal Joni Kauko.

