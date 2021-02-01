ISL | Mobashir helps JFC get back on track

01 February 2021 22:37 IST

After a run of five matches without a win, Jamshedpur FC (JFC) registered a 1-0 victory over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Bambolim on Monday.

Mobashir Rahman’s maiden ISL goal lifted JFC to sixth and within three points of the top four, while Odisha remained rooted to the bottom.

The result: Jamshedpur FC 1 (Mobashir Rahman 41) bt Odisha FC 0.

Tuesday’s match: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, 7.30 p.m.