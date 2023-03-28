ADVERTISEMENT

ISL | Hyderabad FC head coach Marquez to quit after 2022-23 season

March 28, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad FC is already in process of finalising the replacement and will make an announcement at an appropriate time

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez. Photo: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez, who guided the team to Indian Super League (ISL) title-triumph in 2022, will be leaving his position at the end of 2022-23 season, according to an official statement from the club management on Tuesday.

The Spanish coach helped the team reach the semifinal in the recently-concluded season and decided to inform the Club well in advance about his move.

However, Manolo will remain in charge of the team until the end of the current campaign, which includes the upcoming Super Cup and the playoff for continental spot.

“It’s been three incredible seasons for the Club under Manolo. On behalf of everyone at HFC, I would like to thank Manolo for his immense contribution, putting the club amongst the best in the League,” Hyderabad FC owner Varun Tripuraneni said.

“Manolo informed us of his decision to leave in the beginning of February itself to give us adequate time to find a suitable replacement. This shows the respect he has towards the Club,” he added.

“It has been three wonderful and extraordinary seasons with Hyderabad, and for that I thank everyone at the Club. However, the season is not over yet. We have a very important competition, the Super Cup, where we want to compete and win,” Marquez said.

Hyderabad FC is already in process of finalising the replacement and will make an announcement at an appropriate time.

