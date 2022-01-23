ISL | BFC-Goa in 1-1 deadlock

23 January 2022 23:02 IST

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa were involved in a 1-1 draw in their return leg match of the Indian Super League at Bambolim on Sunday. Goa went ahead late in the opening half through Dylan Fox before Sunil Chhetri helped Bengaluru pull level midway through the second period.

The first session was entertaining as BFC pinned Goa to its own half for a major part. However, it couldn’t utilise its chances and it was Goa which went ahead in the 41st minute when Fox nodded home. Off a corner, Jorge Ortiz played the ball to Alberto Noguera who sent it back to the former who was unmarked on the left. Ortiz, one of the most skilful players in the Goa ranks, sent a superb cross to Fox who made no mistake.

BFC returned with more purpose after the break, launching a flurry of attacks. The Goa defence held firm till the hour-mark before BFC skipper Chhetri breached the defence with a clinical header. The goal ended a 11-match goalless run for the India captain and took him to the top of the ISL goal-scoring chart with 48, the same as Ferran Corominas, former Spanish striker of Goa.

Congolese forward Prince Ibara played a part in BFC’s goal, sending an accurate cross to Chhetri positioned on top of the box. The India skipper’s powerful header gave Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh no chance.

The result: BFC 1 (Chhetri 61) drew with FC Goa 1 (Fox 41).