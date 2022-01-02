ISL 2021-22 | East Bengal goes back to Rivera seeking salvation

KOLKATA

SC East Bengal announced the appointment of its former assistant coach in the I-League, Mario Rivera, as the new head coach for the remainder of the season. The club had parted ways with Spanish head coach Jose Manuel Diaz after East Bengal failed to secure a win after playing eight rounds in ISL.

Diaz’s assistant and former India captain Renedy Singh took over as interim head coach before the side signed Rivera with the hope of rescuing itself from its current position at the bottom of the table.

The Spaniard guided East Bengal to a second-place finish in the I-League in the 2019-2020 season. Rivera will undergo the mandatory quarantine period as per ISL regulations and will take over thereafter. This means that Renedy will be at the helm when East Bengal will take on Bengaluru FC in its ninth round match at Bambolim on Tuesday.

