India U-17 women's team loses to Sweden

It was the first match of the exposure tour for the Indian girls ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup which India is hosting

PTI New Delhi
September 26, 2022 22:48 IST

It was the first match of the exposure tour for the Indian girls ahead of the age-group showpiece, which India is hosting in October-November.

The India U-17 women's team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Sweden in its first match of the exposure tour in the run-up to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The match was played at Girona in Spain.

Sudha Tirkey (62') scored the only goal for India after Sweden U-17 girls took a comfortable 3-0 lead through Ida Gramfors (44') Sara Frigren (52') and Selma Astrom (54').

India, however, looked promising at the start as they competed on equal terms in an intense midfield battle that saw winger Anita Kumari get an early shot at the rival goal, which was saved.

Minutes later, Nitu Linda tried her luck to take a shot from the edge of the Swedish penalty area, but was blocked.

India earned a free kick in the 19th minute and Anita once again made an attempt at the rival goal, this time a header, but the Swedish custodian Elin Ekmark saved it with ease.

A few minutes later Sweden striker Maja Jarvensivu tried a long ranger, which went over the bar.

Both Anita and India goalkeeper Anjali enjoyed a good first half. The former made a few inroads around the half-hour mark, while the latter made a few worthy saves to keep her side in the game.

