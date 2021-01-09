I-League | CCFC and Mohammedan post wins

09 January 2021 22:07 IST

Former champion Chennai City FC erased a goal’s deficit to edge past Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 in the I-league match played under lights at the Kalyani Stadium, Kolkata, on Saturday.

Dennis Agyare Antwi put Gokulam ahead early in the second minute but Chennai City FC regrouped nicely to turn the tables on the former. Elvedin Skrijelj equalised for the Chennai side off a penalty midway through the first half before Vijay Nagappan found the winner early in the second half.

Earlier, in the opening match of the tournament, Mohammedan SC made a winning return to the league as it downed Sudeva Delhi FC by a solitary goal at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Advertising

Advertising

Faisal Ali found the target early in the second half to help Sporting secure the full quota of points.

For a team making its first appearance, Sudeva FC put up an impressive challenge and created some nice scoring opportunities. But it lagged behind in the finishing department.

The results:

Mohammedan Sporting 1 (Faisal Ali 58) bt Sudeva Delhi FC 0.

RoundGlass Punjab FC 1 (Pritam Singh 19) bt Aizawl FC 0.

Chennai City FC 2 (Elvedin Skrijelj 26-pen, Vijay Nagappan 51) bt Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Dennis Agyare Antwi 2).