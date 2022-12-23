ADVERTISEMENT

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Richarlison’s bicycle-kick voted goal of the tournament

December 23, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

Brazil’s Richarlison scored a blinder in the team’s first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which has now been awarded the goal of the tournament

The Hindu Bureau

Brazil’s Richarlison scores from an overhead kick against Serbia in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. His goal was voted the goal of the torunament | Photo Credit: Reuters

Richarlison overhead strike in the FIFA World Cup group stage match against Serbia has been voted the goal of the tournament, the world body announced today.

FIFA tweeted that the goal was voted by fans as the best among the 10 nominees that included Kylian Mbappe’s goal against Poland, Neymar’s dribble and finish against Croatia and Enzo Fernandez volley against Mexico.

Richarlison scored both goals for Brazil in the 2-0 win. His spectacular finish came off a looping cross from Vinicius Jr. Richarlison received the ball and slammed it into the net with his second touch.

Watch five most memorable goals from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward was in fine form when wearing the golden yellow kit of Brazil prior to the World Cup and he opened the scoring with an easy tap-in before doubling the lead with his acrobatic effort.

Brazil finished top of Group G and crushed South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 before falling to Croatia in the quarterfinals.

