FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule

Coach: Luis Enrique
Captain: Sergio Busquets
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya.
Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Hugo Guillamon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya.
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke
Forwards: Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati
Group stage fixture schedule
Spain vs Costa Rica - November 23, 9.30 p.m.
Spain vs Germany - November 28, 12.30 a.m.
Spain vs Japan - December 2, 12.30 a.m.
