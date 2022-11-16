FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule

November 16, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Here is the official Spain national football team squad and their group E stage schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Coach: Luis Enrique

Captain: Sergio Busquets

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Hugo Guillamon, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Jose Gaya.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke

Spain’s players and staff pose for a photo at their team’s departure ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Forwards: Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati

Group stage fixture schedule

Spain vs Costa Rica - November 23, 9.30 p.m.

Spain vs Germany - November 28, 12.30 a.m.

Spain vs Japan - December 2, 12.30 a.m.

