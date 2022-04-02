FIFA World Cup 2022 | France gets a comfortable draw; Spain, Germany in same group

European heavyweights Spain and Germany will clash in an exciting Group ‘E’ affair. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

April 02, 2022 05:23 IST

Messi’s Argentina draws Lewandowski’s Poland and Mexico; Ronaldo’s Portugal has to contend with Uruguay, South Korea

Defending champion France has been placed in a relatively easy group for the FIFA World Cup 2022, alongside Denmark, Tunisia and the Inter-confederation playoffs (1) winner. The draw ceremony was held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center here on Friday. The World Cup will commence on November 21 at Qatar.

European heavyweights Spain and Germany will clash in an exciting Group ‘E’ affair. Japan and the Intercontinental playoff 2 winner are the other two sides in the group.

Fan favourite and UEFA Euro 2020 runner-up England received a favourable draw, placed with Iran, USA, and the European playoff winner in Group ‘B’. England coach Gareth Southgate will believe that his side has a good chance to progress to the knockout rounds, by finishing in the top two.

A potential banana skin could be Gareth Bale’s Wales, if it qualifies as the European playoff winner.

Iran and USA, who have engaged in politically charged World Cup outings in the past, are set to meet again.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina faces two tricky opponents in Robert Lewandowski’s Poland and Mexico. Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will not have it easy either, with Luis Suarez’s Uruguay and South Korea for company. Both Messi and Portugal are likely to feature in their last World Cups.

Making the draw

Cafu (Brazil), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Ali Daei (Iran), Bora Milutinovic (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria) and Tim Cahill (Australia) were among the former players who made the draw.

USA’s two-time women’s World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, former England player Jermaine Jenas and British-Jamaican sports presenter Samantha Johnson hosted the draw.