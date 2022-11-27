FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs. Canada | Davies scores historic first goal for Canada

November 27, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - DOHA

Here are the starting line-ups for the World Cup Group F match between Croatia and Canada

Reuters

Canada’s Alphonso Davies celebrates scoring his team’s first goal past Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Croatia and Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Croatia's Nikola Vlasic was left out of their starting side to face Canada in their second FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F game at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

Vlasic, who was substituted at halftime in their opening 0-0 draw with Morocco after suffering a calf injury, was replaced in the starting line-up by Marko Livaja in the only change to the side.

Canada's Atiba Hutchinson will become the first man to win 100 caps for the country after he was named in their staring line-up.

Cyle Larin came in for Junior Hoilett in the only change to the Canada side that were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opener.

Teams

Croatia players line up for a team photograph prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Canada at Khalifa International Stadium on November 27, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

Canada players pose for a team photo prior to the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Canada: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David (Reporting by Toby Davis)

